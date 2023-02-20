A rendering of the oligo manufacturing facility in Frederick, Colorado. Credit: CRB / Cision.

CRB, a US-based construction and consulting solutions company in the life sciences industry, has been enlisted to provide process design and architectural support to the expansion of the manufacturing facility of Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies broke ground on two manufacturing lines in Frederick, Colorado, US, on 16 February.

The expansion is expected to double Agilent’s production capacity of nuclear acids therapeutics.

The two new manufacturing lines will help Agilent achieve quick growth in the nucleic acids market.

In addition, these lines are expected to meet the high market demand for the company’s active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

Therapeutic nucleic acids, also known as oligonucleotides or oligos, are short DNA and RNA molecules that act as the main components of drugs to treat many diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular, as well as rare and infectious diseases.

For this project, CRB will work with Fluor Corporation, which is a leading architecture and engineering service, to provide process utilities, process design, long lead equipment procurement support and current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) architecture for the facility’s Train C and D therapeutic nucleic acids production lines.

CRB RNA therapies market sector lead and senior project manager Jake Adams said: “Agilent’s facility will be a powerful tool in the effort to deliver these critical, life-saving therapies to patients.

“We are thrilled to help deliver Agilent’s difference-making solution.”

Agilent expects customer shipments to begin from the new lines to begin in 2026.

This latest announcement comes after CRB opened its Jacksonville office in Florida in January.

The Jacksonville office joins the company’s southeastern US locations in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Atlanta, Georgia, and expands the total count of its offices to 21 across the US, Canada and Europe.

Last year, CRB shifted its operations from Germany’s Stuttgart to a larger area in Böblingen, a centre of technology and industry.