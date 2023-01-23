The redevelopment project of Royal Prince Alfred Hospital is expected to benefit the inner-Sydney communities. Credit: J Bar / Wikipedia.

CPB Contractors has been appointed to finalise plans for the A$750m ($525.5m) Royal Prince Alfred (RPA) Hospital redevelopment project in New South Wales (NSW), Australia.

The NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the government is investing A$750m for the ‘biggest transformation’ of RPA Hospital in its 140-year history.

This redevelopment project is expected to benefit the inner-Sydney communities to access a wide range of health services closer to home.

Hazzard added: “This major investment by the NSW Liberal and Nationals Government is a tremendous boost to healthcare for the 740,000 people who live in the Sydney Local Health District and the million-plus people who visit for work, study or to see loved ones.

“The community will benefit enormously from the expansion of RPA’s world-class health services, including an even bigger and better emergency department and intensive care units, as well as medical imaging, operating theatres, maternity, birthing and neonatal areas, and additional inpatient beds.”

CPB Contractors has been appointed after a competitive tender process to finalise the design for the redevelopment project.

Health Infrastructure chief executive Rebecca Wark said: “CPB Contractors has developed a strong reputation for its expertise in delivering successful health projects including Campbelltown Hospital and Nepean Hospital’s Stage 1, and their team will be able to draw on this experience in their design and planning role at RPA.

“Not only will this project deliver improved health services, but it will also support significant employment throughout construction and beyond.”

The RPA redevelopment project covers building a 15-storey tower and upgrading the existing buildings.

This project will also feature an expanded and enhanced emergency department and intensive care units; ‘state-of-the-art’ operating theatres; expanded and enhanced adult inpatient accommodation; increased interventional and imaging services; expanded neonatology services; enhanced roads, signage and landscaping across the hospital; a new open garden courtyard.

The Health Infrastructure is delivering the redevelopment project in partnership with the Sydney Local Health District.

Early enabling works are underway alongside the planning and design of the new hospital expansion.

The contract for the construction of the main works is expected to be awarded in late 2023.

This project is part of the NSW Government’s $11.9bn investment in health infrastructure to 2025-26.