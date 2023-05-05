The Pomp will include added entertainment, dining, hotel, retail, residential, office and lifestyle services. Credit: The Cordish Companies/PRNewswire.

The Cordish Companies and Caesars Entertainment have provided details of the Pompano Beach mixed-use development at The Pomp, Florida, US.

The 223-acre development project is said to be one of the largest developments in South Florida.

Upon completion, The Pomp will include entertainment, dining, hotel, retail, residential, office and lifestyle amenities. It will be complemented by Harrah’s Pompano Beach casino and Cordish’s ‘Live’ brand.

Live at The Pomp will feature approximately 25,000ft² of food and beverage options including Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar.

Cordish Companies principal Blake Cordish said: “With Live as an anchor, we are creating a high-energy dining and entertainment hub that will attract millions of new visitors from across the region and beyond.”

Harrah’s Pompano Beach and The Pomp will comprise a 1.3 million square-foot retail and entertainment area, 4,000 residential units, two hotel, and a 1.35 million square-foot Class A office space.

Construction on The Pomp is expected to take several years and will be carried out in multiple phases.

Caesars Entertainment president and COO Anthony Carano said: “We are completely reimagining what this area of South Florida looks like for residents and visitors to Pompano Beach with The Pomp and Live through our partnership with the Cordish Companies.

“Building off the success of our newly remodelled and rebranded Harrah’s Pompano Beach casino, we are committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind entertainment and lifestyle destination, unlike anything in South Florida, that will provide the best in gaming, world-class amenities and attract new visitors to the dynamic area.”

The Cordish Companies plans to share further details on the development in the next few months.