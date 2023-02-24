This renovation work will support the F-35 aircraft. Credit: David Mark / Pixabay.

US-based government construction and engineering firm Conti Federal Services has secured a contract worth $8.4m to renovate US Air Force (USAF) Maintenance Hangar building #1643 at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base (NASJRB) in Fort Worth, Texas, US.

The contract is awarded by the 301st Contracting Flight, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base.

The contract includes the demolition of the present structure, as well as construction, renovation, and other necessary works.

This renovation work will support the F-35 aircraft.

Conti Federal CEO Peter Ceribelli said: “We’re elated to have the opportunity to continue our impact at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base in Fort Worth.

“Our team is currently on site constructing an F-35A Flight Simulator facility and a Squadron Operations and Aircraft Maintenance Unity facility, and we look forward to continuing to build great relationships with our military partners at the NASJRB as well as with our local subcontractors.”

The project is anticipated to complete in April 2024.

Conti Federal has experience in undertaking renovation works.

It was recently awarded a contract by the United States Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District for a barracks restoration project at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, as well as a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) project for the renovation of Naval Air Station in Sigonella, Italy.

In January, Conti Federal expanded its Orlando headquarters.

Conti Federal Services specialises in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, disaster response and recovery projects, and environmental remediation projects.