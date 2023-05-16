The new phase is expected to introduce more than 30 restaurants, a hotel and a central promenade. Credit: Don LaVange/commons.wikimedia.org.

St John Properties has held a ground-breaking ceremony on Phase VI of Pleasant Grove’s Valley Grove development in the state of Utah, US.

Valley Grove is a 128-acre mixed-use development that is located next to Interstate 15 (I-15) near Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

A ceremony was held to mark the commencement of construction on the new phase. It was attended by Utah’s governor Spencer Cox, mayor of Pleasant Grove Guy Fugal alongside other community leaders.

Cox said: “Valley Grove and the other St John Properties business communities are among the state’s brightest stars for growth.

“This central hub of Pleasant Grove is charting the course for continued prosperity in top-ranked Utah Valley. St John Properties is at the centre of this expansion.”

Phase VI is a new 47-acre development fronting I-15 and features 300,000ft² of commercial office and 200,000ft² of retail space, and a 1,155-unit luxury space.

It also includes more than 30 restaurants, a new hotel, and a central promenade.

St John Properties regional partner Daniel Thomas said: “The partnerships between the city of Pleasant Grove, the state of Utah and St John Properties continue to strengthen with this next phase of development.

“This next phase of Valley Grove will symbolise and encompass the affinity and gratitude that we have for this amazing community.”

The development of Valley Grove started in 2016 and the new phase will bring investment into the city by St John Properties to more than $1.2bn.