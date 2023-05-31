The project is set to be the largest of its kind in Dallas. Credit: Lovett Industrial/Business Wire.

US-based real estate investment company Lovett Industrial has started construction on Buildings II and III of its Trinity West Business Park development in Dallas, Texas, US.

Trinity West Business Park development is located at the north-west corner of Singleton Boulevard and Norwich Street. It consists of three buildings totalling nearly two million square feet.

Spanning 140 acres off Singleton Boulevard, it is the largest business park currently being developed in infill Dallas.

The business park will feature ample circulation drives, a high queuing capacity, caravan parking, and several access points.

Building I was recently completed featuring a state-of-the-art cross-dock building, measuring approximately one million square feet.

Building II features an across-dock facility covering an area of 763,960ft². It is being built for use by a global logistics company.

Meanwhile, Building III is being constructed on behalf of Dallas County and features a warehouse covering an area of 196,996ft².

Trinity West Phase II is Lovett Industrial’s fifth industrial development in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Lovett Industrial director Colby Everett said: “Lovett Industrial is grateful for the opportunity to develop Buildings II and III at Trinity West on a build-to-suit basis. These will be first-class facilities in a truly unique location within a dynamic logistics market.

“This announcement represents partnerships with highly respected users who are a great fit for the park, and we look forward to the continued collaboration with current and future occupiers within the project.”

The marketing and leasing efforts for Trinity West are being handled by representatives from real estate business CBRE.

The Arch-Con Corporation is serving as the general contractor for Buildings ll and lll.