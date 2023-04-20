Tranmere Garden will be built at Prenton Park (pictured). Credit: Samslipknot/commons.wikimedia.org.

Construction has commenced on the new Tranmere Garden hospitality venue at Prenton Park in Birkenhead, UK.

According to a tweet by Tranmere Rovers Trust, work was supposed to start after the Easter weekend on 11 April with plans to open the venue later this year.

Building works on Tranmere Garden will take around 26 weeks.

Formally known as the Fan Park, the £2m venue will offer 700m² of indoor space and 400m² of outdoor space. It will feature a curved construction.

The Tranmere Rovers Trust and Tranmere Rovers Football Club have been working alongside Northern Terrace on the project.

German Kraft has partnered with the trust to open an advanced brewery to brew and serve beer on-site.

The construction ceremony will be attended by Wirral Mayor and Mayoress, Tranmere Rovers Football Club owners Mark and Nicola Palios, Tranmere Garden director William Franklin, and Tranmere Rovers Trust Ben Harrison, reported the Globe.

Tranmere Garden will be operational as a permanent venue for the Wirral community throughout the year.

In addition to serving as an event centre for Tranmere matchdays, the venue will also be available for private use with space for up to 700 people.

With a total capacity of 1,200 people, it can be used to host weddings, conferences, award dinners and a wide range of events throughout the year.