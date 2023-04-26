The Stacks is slated to open in the first half of next year. Credit: Medallion/PRNewswire.

US-based asset management services provider Medallion has formally revealed the ground-breaking of the Stacks mixed-use development in Yukon, Oklahoma, US.

Confirmed tenants comprise Cava, Pickleman’s and Oklahoma-based The Surf Bar.

Medallion noted that additional medical and retail announcements at its newest development project will be made at a later date.

Medallion principal Tyler Ward said: “It’s exciting to be a part of the expansion that Yukon is experiencing.

“We are hoping that The Stacks adds to the compelling mix of restaurants, retail and medical that is moving into the community.”

The 34,000ft² mixed-use centre is scheduled to open in the first half of next year. It is a two-storey property that is being built to service both Oklahoma City and the growing, bustling cities of Yukon, Mustang, and El Reno.

Medallion is a family-owned and operated group that is active in the development, re-positioning and management of commercial real estate.

It is also involved in the development of Oklahoma City’s mixed-use development Chisholm Creek.

Covering 180 acres, Chisholm Creek features hotels, event spaces, Class-A office buildings, a variety of eateries and lifestyle shops, a fitness centre, homes, and running pathways.