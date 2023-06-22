Construction of the project is expected to be finished by late 2024. Credit: Cooper Companies/PRNewswire.

US-based self-storage developer and operator Cooper Companies has commenced the construction of a self-storage facility in Flagstaff, Arizona, US.

The facility will cover an area of 104,672ft² and is located at 1683 West Route 66.

TLW Construction will serve as the general contractor for the project while architectural design will be handled by national business RKAA.

Local companies, including 108 Excavating, SWI Engineering, and Morning Dew Landscaping have been hired for excavation, civil engineering, and landscaping design purposes.

The facility will feature 694 energy-efficient climate-controlled units, three enclosed loading zones, and advanced access control and security amenities.

It will also include energy-efficient mechanical equipment, environmentally friendly stormwater retention, insulation with high R-values, provisions for an electrical solar system, and a complimentary dog washing station.

Construction is expected to be completed by late 2024.

Cooper Companies develops, owns, and operates self-storage, office, and industrial properties in the states of Arizona, Texas, and Wisconsin in the country.

Its properties have received industry recognition, with one facility winning the 2018 MSM Self Storage Facility of the Year Award.

It has also developed Slayton Ranch Estates, a residential community in the Doney Park Ranch area, Arizona.