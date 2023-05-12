The new building’s central location will reduce single-occupancy vehicle trips and therefore lower carbon footprints. Credit: Lincoln Property Company.

The University of Washington (UW) has announced the start of construction on the new University District (U District) Station Building in Seattle, US.

The event was celebrated by the UW, Lincoln Property Company (LPC), Intercontinental Real Estate, LPC’s investor partner, and Sound Transit along with local officials and community leaders.

UW External Affairs vice-president Randy Hodgins said: “We’ve been working on this site for a number of years, knowing that it would be a catalyst in the ongoing evolution of the U District, and the ground-breaking puts us one huge step closer to bringing this transit-oriented development to life.

“With its central location, the building will make mass transit the obvious choice for the 900 UW employees who will work here, reducing single-occupancy vehicle trips and lowering our carbon footprint.”

Developed by LPC, the 12-storey, Class-A office project, which occupies 266,000ft² of space, is located right above the U District light rail station.

It features retail and amenities, office space, and a rooftop terrace.

Construction of the building is anticipated to finish in the fourth quarter of next year.

The project’s architect is Perkins&Will and the general contractor is GLY. Other team members include Gustafson Guthrie Nichol, KPFF Consulting, and Magnusson Klemencic Associates.

The building’s five floors will be occupied by UW and the remaining space will be leased to Newmark brokers Cavan O’Keefe, Tim O’Keefe, and Jesse Ottele.

Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm said: “This project is a great example of how our transit-oriented development policy can help create vibrant neighbourhoods with direct access to transit.

“With its mix of office and retail space directly above the U District Station, the new tower highlights the value of light rail to bring new opportunities to an already thriving neighbourhood, and to make those opportunities easily accessible to anyone in our region.”