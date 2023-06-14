The branch is set to open at the start of 2024. Credit: Landmark CU/PRNewswire.

Non-profit Landmark Credit Union (CU) is commencing the construction of its new branch in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, US.

This branch will feature a unique and modern design that is partly inspired by Oconomowoc’s rich history and is set to provide a traditional in-person banking experience, with self-service and guided transaction areas for its members.

The building will cover 4,235ft² and be the first location in the US to incorporate a secure, Swiss-made, and automated safe deposit box system.

It will provide round-the-clock pick-up and drop-off lockers, facilitating secure item exchanges.

Its TYME Advanced ATMs will be equipped with video teller assistance, which will extend banking services beyond the branch’s regular hours.

The exterior design of the building will be equipped with local design elements, including murals showcasing iconic landmarks.

Furthermore, the architectural features will incorporate cream brick walls and iron bow trusses that are reminiscent of the Rex Chainbelt Company, an organisation that holds a significant place in Landmark CU’s extensive 90-year legacy.

Landmark CU’s chief experience officer Brian Melter said: “We’re excited to share this new design with expanded and innovative ways to bank with our members in the Oconomowoc community.

“We feel our new branch will not only make the banking experience more approachable for our members but will reinforce our commitment to advancing our technological offerings to make financial management easier for everyone.”

The new branch is scheduled to open its doors at the start of next year.