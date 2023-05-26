Construction is set to be finalised in 2025. Credit: Clark Construction Group/PRNewswire.

Clark Construction Group has broken ground on a transformative mixed-use development known as the Queensbridge Collective at 111 East Carson Boulevard, in Charlotte, North Carolina, US.

The event saw the participation of Riverside Investment & Development, Woodfield Development, Goettsch Partners, and CBRE.

Clark Construction will serve as the construction manager at risk for the project, with designs to be completed by Goettsch Partners.

Situated at a prominent intersection in Charlotte’s South End neighbourhood, the development will feature a 42-storey multifamily tower, which will feature 409 units.

It includes a 35-storey office building, covering an area of 600,000ft², as well as a retail space of approximately 30,000ft² and 1,600 car parking spaces.

Once the site work is complete, vertical construction will commence on the residential tower, with an expected completion date in the early months of 2025.

The subsequent phase will involve vertical construction on the office tower.

Clark Construction Group VP Chris Phares said: “This project team has a proven track record of success. We’re thrilled to work alongside the team again in a new market, where we hope to continue our growth together.”

The Queensbridge Collective at 111 East Carson Boulevard project marks the fourth collaboration between Clark Construction, Riverside Investment & Development, and Goettsch Partners in the past decade.

The joint venture has previously delivered acclaimed projects in Chicago, including 110 North Wacker, 150 North Riverside, and 320 South Canal.