Finnish builder SRV and HUS Real Estate have begun constructing a new ward at Jorvi Hospital in Espoo, Finland.

This comes after the Finnish builder and HUS Real Estate signed an implementation phase agreement at the end of 2022 to construct a new ward building at the hospital.

The hospital is being built for client Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS) Hospital District.

SRV stated that its contract totals around €200m and includes the development phase that commenced in the second quarter of 2022.

The firm was selected to develop and build the project in March last year.

The development phase continued until December 2022.

With the signing of the implementation phase agreement, the project has been booked by SRV under its order backlog for December 2022.

The new ward building is expected to be commissioned in 2026.

The total gross floor area of the new ward building will be about 50,000m².

This five-storied building and basement will feature a main lobby, inpatient wards for adults and children, a paediatric outpatient clinic, a maternity ward, medical imaging facilities, and support functions for the hospital campus.

The new ward is expected to serve as integrated, modern premises that support hospital activities.

The new building’s design features premises and functions intended to ensure safety and quality, patient-oriented care, and provide a motivating working environment for employees.

Patient experience has been the focus during the project’s design and engineering phases.

HUS Facilities Center architect Tuija Ylä-Rautio said: “Design and engineering work during the development phase of the premises was carried out in effective cooperation with SRV under the BigRoom operating model in shared premises on the Jorvi campus.

“Communication, dialogue, problem-solving, design and engineering can succeed with all the experts on-site. Representatives of the future users of the premises are also involved, providing their insights and ideas for the designs.

“Decision-making and the associated preparatory steps go smoothly with representatives of HUS closely involved.”

SRV unit director Ossi Inkilä said: “We look forward to implementing this project in cooperation with various parties. We think it is important to work in cooperation with various parties and develop solutions for the good of the project – this is how excellent projects are executed.

“We are making use of our experience in implementing special facilities for demanding medical care. Our past work includes Central Finland Central Hospital Nova, TAYS Front Yard in Tampere, and the Bridge Hospital, which we built for HUS in Helsinki.

“The operating theatres at Jorvi Hospital have now reached the interior works phase, and the Laakso Joint Hospital development phase has proceeded as planned.”

According to the modern hospital design policies, the inpatient wards will mostly feature single-person patient rooms.

This project is also adopting a low-carbon approach in line with the HUS environmental programme

During the project planning phase, surveys were undertaken of the hospital systems that consume energy and explored ways of recycling waste heat and boosting heat recovery.

The design will focus on boosting the energy efficiency of the selected equipment, such as fan motors in ventilation machines and electric motors in other systems.

Energy-efficient LED light fittings will feature low-loss electronic ballasts and be used with sensors and light controllers. A solar power system will be deployed in the new ward building.

The building will be fitted with water-cooling equipment to supply cooling energy to the premises and equipment that need consistent cooling.