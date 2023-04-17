Each home covers an area of 300ft2. Credit: Kate Pichora/Homes For Heroes Foundation/GlobeNewswire.

Construction has started on the new Homes For Heroes Kingston Veterans’ Village project with a ground-breaking ceremony at the site in Canada.

Located in Kingston, Ontario, the project will feature 20 small homes, community gardens, a recreation area, social service offices and a resource centre.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from the Canadian and Ontario governments, the City of Kingston administration, and partners of the local community.

The project is expected to provide affordable housing and services for an estimated more than 150 veterans in Kingston and the nearby area.

Each 300ft² home faces inward and will be designed to facilitate peer-to-peer support.

Homes For Heroes Foundation CEO and co-founder David Howard said: “Our team has been working very hard over the last couple of years to get a Veterans’ Village planned in the great city of Kingston. We are thrilled to begin construction and be one step closer to helping those who once stood on guard for Canada in Kingston and the surrounding area.

“We want to thank all levels of government, our national and local funding partners, and our amazing local volunteer steering team for their dedication towards this project.”

The Canadian Government has contributed more than $2m in financial assistance for the project through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund and the SEED programme.

The Kingston Veterans’ Village is expected to open for clients on 1 November 2023.