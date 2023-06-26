The project is set to be finalised within 18 months. Credit: Leohoho via Unsplash.

Dublin City Council has started the construction of 32 new homes for older people, which will replace the existing housing complex in Glin Court, Republic of Ireland.

The council has appointed an integrated design team led by Paul Keogh Architects to oversee the residential redevelopment.

In addition, a new community centre and kitchen will be built to cater not only to the residents of the court but also to the wider community by offering a ‘meals-on-wheel’ service.

The design of the units aligns with the recommendations of the National Disability Authority’s ‘Buildings for Everyone’, ensuring accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

The ground floor units will be fully wheelchair accessible and are capable of being adapted in the future to further optimise this access.

The community building and its facilities will also be fully accessible for people who use wheelchairs.

Dublin City Council’s Housing SPC chair and councillor Alison Gilliland said: “Today is an important milestone in housing delivery in our local area. Following local consultation on the design of the redevelopment of Glin Court it’s now time to realise that design and start on site.

“While the old development served this community for many, many decades the new one will be modern, energy efficient and increase the number of new homes on the site. I very much look forward to seeing the building progress and ultimately new tenants move into beautiful new homes.”

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months.