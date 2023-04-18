Construction is set for completion by later this year. Credit: Dreamlike Street on Unsplash.

High-speed fibre internet provider GoNetspeed has started construction on its fibre internet infrastructure in Amherst, Massachusetts, US.

The infrastructure will allow residents and businesses throughout the city to easily access GoNetspeed’s high-speed internet and voice service.

The development is part of a $3m investment completely funded by the company and Amherst will become the first community in the US state to receive the service.

Construction is set for completion later this year.

Once complete, more than 2,200 homes and businesses will have access to GoNetspeed’s symmetrical fibre internet speeds, allowing users to upload data at a speed similar to their download rate.

Using the service, customers can obtain symmetrical upload and download speeds ranging from 250Mbps to 1Gbps (1,000Mbps), using 100% fibre internet.

GoNetspeed president and CEO Richard Clark said: “We have heard the growing demands for more access to faster, more affordable internet speeds, and GoNetspeed has worked diligently to be that option for many communities.

“Amherst will soon be supported by an infrastructure that will scale with their continued growth, meeting the needs of each resident and business we will serve. We are grateful for the town’s support as we work to deploy future-proof fibre internet throughout the community.”

More communities in Massachusetts will also be able to use fibre internet from GoNetspeed in the coming months.

The provider aims to expand its high-speed, all-fibre internet infrastructure construction across nine US states, including Massachusetts.