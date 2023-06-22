The campus is set to open for its students and the public in 2025. Credit: Dundee City Council.

Construction has started on the £100m ($127m) East End Community Campus in Dundee, Scotland, a community designed by Holmes Miller.

A ground-breaking event was celebrated with the participation of Scotland’s cabinet secretary for Education and Skills Jenny Gilruth.

The community facility will replace Braeview Academy and Craigie High School and will operate as a 365 Schools Community Hub.

It will house a music and drama centre for students from the wider city area, along with community amenities such as a café and library, accessible to both the public and school students.

The campus will offer sports facilities, including floodlit all-weather pitches, fitness suites, dance studios, and gymnasiums.

The campus will facilitate partnerships with Dundee & Angus College to provide educational experiences for young people with complex additional support needs.

Dundee City Council is receiving funding of approximately £40m from the Learning Estate Investment Programme, a joint initiative of the Scottish Government and the country’s local authorities.

Robertson Construction Tayside has been selected as the contractor for the new site.

Convener for Children and Families at the council Stewart Hunter said: “The East End Community Campus will be more than a school, it will be a focus for the whole community and will be accessible and inclusive. This campus will help improve the future prospects of young people while assisting the community to thrive.

“It is the most important investment in the city’s future and delivery of the campus will allow us to improve educational and community facilities to help tackle significant challenges of poverty.

“The design of the campus has seen pupils playing an important role on the project board. The campus will provide an inspiring educational environment carefully designed to support learning developments in the longer term.”

The campus is expected to open in 2025.