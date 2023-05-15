The building’s ground-floor atrium offers access to the buildings offices and an event space that will host large-scale fashion shows. Credit: Foster+Partners.

Britain-based architectural company Foster+Partners has announced the ground-breaking of Fillipino clothing and lifestyle brand BENCH’s headquarters in Manila, Philippines.

The new 24-storey office building brings advanced design studios, new offices, and event spaces under one roof.

The company will be responsible for providing complete integrated design services, including environmental and sustainable design, architecture/interior design, lighting services, and structural design, for the project.

The building’s ground-floor atrium offers direct access to its offices, as well as an event space that can host large-scale fashion shows.

It will also have another four-storey atrium at the top of the building along with daylit lift lobbies and cores.

The Environmental Engineering team of Foster+Partners has calibrated the facade performance to allow enough light into the floorplate.

With deep overhangs on the east and west facades, an innovative awning system has been installed in the building to protect it from the highest solar exposure levels.

Workspaces are arranged around the atrium on the top four floors of the building.

Foster+Partners Studio head Luke Fox said: “We are delighted to see BENCH HQ breaking ground in Manila. The new building is tailor-made for the company and driven by their desire to create an interconnected, flexible workspace.

“It is designed for its location with passive design strategies and optimised solutions, aided by our in-house tools for reduced embodied and operational carbon.”

The new building’s rooftop is a green amenity space and has been designed to host small events or team gatherings.

Additionally, carbon calculators have also been built for tracking all the materials in the building and measuring the carbon emissions they produce.

The company stated that the new office building is trying to achieve Green Mark Super Low Energy and LEED Platinum ratings.