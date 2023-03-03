With the partnership, Parma, Arkta and Metsä aim to create a material-efficient and low-emission hybrid construction concept. Credit: Valokuvaaja / Metsä Wood / Cision.

Finland-based precast concrete element manufacturer Consolis Parma, housing developer Arkta Rakennus and engineered wood manufacturer Metsä Wood have commenced a research project on hybrid construction.

This project is aimed at promoting low-carbon construction.

The firms aim to create a new hybrid construction concept primarily for multi-storey residential construction in a bid to lessen the environmental impacts of construction with the use of hybrid structures.

The construction industry’s sustainable development focuses on energy and material efficiency, low-carbon construction and the circular economy.

Consolis Parma technology director Juha Rämö said: “Radically cutting the climate impact is a common concern for the entire construction industry. In line with our strategy, we have put climate issues at the centre of our development work, and our goal is to reduce our emissions by 5% annually and halve them by 2035.”

With the partnership, Parma, Arkta and Metsä intend to create a material-efficient and low-emission hybrid construction concept, which features the integration of the better qualities of wood and concrete in a building frame and façade solutions.

These solutions will make a building low-carbon, energy-saving, and cost-effective.

Metsä Wood business development construction director Jussi Björman said: “Hybrid construction enables increasing the share of renewable material in multi-storey construction without compromising building process efficiency or the performance of solutions.

“Metsä Wood’s lightweight, material-efficient and carbon-storing Kerto LVL-engineered wood product is well suited for hybrid construction applications. In cooperation with our partners, we have the best prerequisites for finding the most effective overall solutions.”

Arkta Rakennus technical director Marko Nikander said: “We are an expert in both concrete and wood construction, and we know very well how these two different building materials behave. By utilising this know-how, our goal is to develop solutions together that combine the best properties of wood and concrete with the new hybrid construction system.”

The structural solutions developed under the research will be evaluated in an apartment construction project in Finland.