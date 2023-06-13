Final plans for the redevelopment will be made after the demolition has been complete. Credit: Leeds City Council.

Connell Brothers has been selected by Leeds City Council to carry out the demolition of the Highways tower blocks and associated maisonettes in Killingbeck, Leeds, UK.

It marks the first step in the development of new social housing in the area.

Demolition will take place within specific hours from Monday to Saturday, using high-reach demolition equipment to gradually remove each floor of the tower blocks.

Measures have been implemented by the contractors and the council to minimise disruption and sound pollution for residents.

The redevelopment of the Highways tower block site will enable the council to provide modern and energy-efficient social housing that meets the city’s housing needs.

Final plans for the development will be confirmed after the building is demolished.

The current plan is to completely replace the two tower blocks and attached maisonettes seeing as the existing housing stock on the site has exceeded its design lifespan, with refurbishment to the required standards not feasible.

The redevelopment aligns with the council’s commitment to offering good quality and affordable homes across the city, prioritising safety and security in the process.

Leeds City Council’s executive member for housing councillor Jess Lennox said: “It is good to see the demolition underway on site, the removal of the blocks and maisonettes will allow a clear site for the development of new energy-efficient social housing in the future.

“I would like to reassure local residents that we will do everything we can to ensure we reduce disruption and thank them for their understanding.”