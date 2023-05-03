One of the projects (the extension) will allow the school to accommodate 1,500 to 1,800 more students. Credit: Vladislav Vasilev on Unsplash.

Cheshire East Council in England has selected Conlon Construction to deliver three school projects as part of the North West Construction Hub Framework.

The contract includes conversion works at Dean Row Centre, an expansion at Wilmslow High School and the building of a new primary school at Kingsley Fields.

Valued at £5.3m, the first contract will see Dean Row Centre being transformed into a SEND school for pupils with special needs and will accommodate 80 children and young people from four to 19 years old.

The £1.4m Wilmslow High School extension project will allow the school to accommodate 1,500 to 1,800 more students. The project is already being delivered on-site by Conlon, and is expected to be completed in time for the upcoming academic year (around September).

This extension will also increase the school’s capacity from a 12 to 14-form entry by adding a single-storied expansion to the main building, interior renovation, and an additional extension connecting the Olympic Hall and Sports Hall buildings.

Conlon is also providing pre-construction services for Kingsley Fields primary school. The single-form entry primary school is located within a 1,100-home development at Kingsley Fields.

It will accommodate up to 210 students.

However, the project has not received planning approval. Expected to begin this year, construction is hoped to be completed by late 2024.

Conlon Construction commercial director Darren Lee said: “Our extensive experience of education projects means that we understand the best-value principles and mission-critical deadlines involved in delivering these three projects for Cheshire East Council, and we are working collaboratively with all stakeholders to identify cost efficiencies throughout each project’s lifecycle.

“Each programme demonstrates the council’s strategy of maximising existing assets while ensuring it invests in the education of all young people across Cheshire East, including primary, high school and special educational needs [children].”