The scheme is hoped to reduce the risk of flooding in Hexham that is caused by the River Tyne. Credit: Royal BAM Group.

A new low-carbon concrete mix has been trialled in construction works for use in flood schemes in the North East region of England, UK, for the first time.

The successful trial was held in Hexham and was carried out by BAM, the Environment Agency, Arup and Tarmac.

During the experiment at the Hexham Flood Alleviation Scheme, two low-carbon concrete mixes were used across three panels that totalled 27 metres.

The two mixes comprise a Portland limestone ternary mixture developed by Tarmac and an alkali-activated cementitious material.

Tarmac’s new low-carbon concrete mixes are said to have the potential to lower the overall carbon footprint involved in the construction of flood defences.

Environment Agency operations manager Leila Huntington said: “The Environment Agency is committed to helping the nation be more resilient to flooding, coastal change, drought and climate change.

“We all have a role to play in tackling the climate emergency which is why the Environment Agency has committed to reaching net-zero by 2030. To achieve this we have to adapt, try innovative approaches and ensure that climate and sustainability are at the heart of what we do.

“The trial of low-carbon concrete in Hexham is a fantastic example of how we can work with our partners to continue to build flood defences to better protect communities from flooding, whilst also focussing on sustainability, the environment and reducing our carbon emissions.”

The site, where the concrete mixes were used, will be put through an extensive testing programme to evaluate durability and suitability in the long term.

Expected to be completed later this year, the Hexham flood defence scheme will help decrease the flood risk caused by the nearby River Tyne.