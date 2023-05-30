Production of the first filter plates is expected in the second half of 2024, with full production capacity anticipated in the first half of 2023. Credit: Metso/Cision.

Supplier of equipment and services for the mining industry Metso has begun construction on its first polymer filter plate factory in Irapuato, Mexico.

The approximately €28m ($30.5m) project aims to enhance production process efficiency, quality, and service capabilities to support customers’ sustainability and operational goals.

In early 2023, an additional €9m investment was announced to increase the factory’s planned production capacity by 30%.

This will address the growing global demand for high-quality polymer filter plates used in mining filter presses. It will also offer shorter lead times and transportation distances to deliver quickly to customers across the Americas.

Once operational, the factory will be capable of serving the complete filter plate portfolio.

Metso’s Mexico and Central America sales and service vice-president Alfredo Monreal said: “Irapuato is an important centre of excellence for high-quality products for our mining and aggregates customers. All our factories in Irapuato are modern, and safety and employee well-being, as well as continuous development, are important to Metso.

“We are very proud to be able to offer new jobs and career opportunities and thus strengthen Metso’s presence and reputation as an attractive workplace in Mexico. The new factory will employ around 70 skilled workers.”

Production of the first filter plates is expected to commence in the second half of 2024, with full production capacity anticipated in the first half of 2025.