UK-based real estate developer Clowes Developments and its partners are set to deliver a new facility at Dove Valley Park in Foston, South Derbyshire.

The latest phase at Dove Valley Park, which is a 200-acre industrial and distribution complex, is currently under construction and will be occupied by packaging company Terinex Flexibles.

Clowes’ team includes IMA Architects, CDS Engineers, and Savills acting as the employer’s agent.

IMA Architects oversees all architectural services and serves as the project’s head designer.

The new £8m facility will comprise 46,000ft² of space to be used for production, warehousing, and research and development facilities.

Additionally, the building will incorporate sustainable energy technologies for the recovery and reuse of heat, including solar panels for generating power to run the factory.

Clowes director Marc Freeman said: “Dove Valley Park is a fantastic location for logistical enterprises, benefiting from easy access to the A50.

“The site continues to grow in popularity with occupiers, creating valuable employment opportunities in South Derbyshire. We are looking forward to delivering the new site for Terinex Flexibles.

“Clowes Developments are currently constructing a further 270,000ft² across the site which will enhance the existing offering for perspective occupants.”

The building is expected to be completed in January next year, with a generation of jobs predicted alongside this.

Dove Valley Park is already home to business facilities of Top Hat, JCB, Müller, Futaba, and GXO.