The project is anticipated to complete by the end of this year. Credit: Clegg Group.

UK-based construction company Clegg Construction has begun the Maltby Grammar School renovation project in Maltby, South Yorkshire.

The £5.9m renovation project will transform the school into a community resource and education centre.

Through the contract, the company has committed to supporting several local health and wellness projects, as well as providing employment and skill development opportunities.

Additionally, around £1.25m is anticipated to be injected into the local economy as the company is committed to using local subcontractors, enterprises, and suppliers.

Clegg Construction pre-construction director Ross Crowcroft said: “This project will provide significant new facilities for the area in terms of learning and development. We have pledged to support the local community in a number of ways during the duration of this project as part of our commitment to the communities that we work in.

“We are pleased to have now made a start on site and look forward to the renovation project progressing over the coming months. We have wide experience working both within the heritage sector and the education sector, so this scheme is a perfect fit for our expertise at Clegg Construction.”

Built during the early 1930s, the Maltby Grammar School closed in 2012.

The Maltby Learning Trust is restoring the historic building with plans to provide space for training and apprenticeships, bookable workstations and start-up assistance for the leisure and hospitality sectors.

The repurposed structure will also expand Maltby Learning Trust’s Post 16 specialised facilities for the Maltby and Sir Thomas Wharton academies’ sixth form provision students.

Maltby Learning Trust CEO David Sutton said: “This is an exciting time for Maltby Learning Trust and this project will see us taking a building that hasn’t been occupied for nearly a decade and creating an inclusive multi-functional space that will host a series of community events and learning activities.”

Rotherham Council secured this refurbishment project as part of a successful bid to the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund. The funding for the project is £4.5m.

The project is anticipated to complete by the end of this year.