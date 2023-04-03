Enabling work at the Site A is expected to start later this year. Credit: City of Westminster.

Planning approval was granted by Westminster City Council for a major regeneration of three important locations in the Church Street market area in London, UK.

The Church Street Regeneration Plan will see around 1,120 new houses being built and re-provision of all current council homes with new and quality council homes for social rent, with affordable homes comprising half of the homes delivered under the scheme.

Upon the approved plans, the council will construct quality and affordable units by utilising funding from the Greater London Authority (GLA).

The council will develop new pedestrianised routes and green public spaces via public and private landscaping.

Additional community facilities such as a new playground, a library, and enhanced market infrastructure for the Church Street Market will also be featured in this regeneration scheme.

The project is also expected to create new jobs, training opportunities, and shops for the local community.

Furthermore, the scheme will establish a new cycle infrastructure comprising cycle storage, improved cycling routes, and 1,500 parking spots for the cycles, thereby building on the council’s Active Travel commitments.

As the residents voted in favour of the two regeneration schemes – one at Church Street and Ebury Bridge, the council secured extra funding of £60m from the GLA.

Three important sites in the Church Street neighbourhood will be transformed, re-providing 228 council homes at a better quality, enabling council tenants the right to return, and delivering at least 156 further council homes for social rent.

Another 169 intermediate-rent homes will bring the total affordable homes across all three sites to over 50%.

Westminster City Council regeneration, renters, and climate action cabinet member and councillor Matt Noble said: “Following on from the positive resident ballot result, we’re pleased to have secured planning permission for the Church Street Regeneration scheme to improve the lives of residents living and market traders working in and around the surrounding area.

“The proposals will make a visible difference to the neighbourhood with better homes, greener streets and more opportunities for jobs, entrepreneurship, and learning.

“The approved plans demonstrate our commitment to improving the Church Street Market, which is the vibrant heart of the local community.

“We’re taking a big step towards our commitment to deliver at least 1,400 truly affordable council homes in Westminster for our residents who need good quality, family-sized, sustainable homes that are built for the future, so everyone can live in a fairer Westminster.”

Enabling work at Site A is expected to start later this year.

The hybrid planning application consists of two parts: a detailed application for Site A and an outline application for Sites B and C, the public space, and the Church Street Market.

There will be further consultation and design development with the local community for Sites B, C and Church Street market in due course.