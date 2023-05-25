Once complete, the tower will span an area of 3,517,313ft² and will comprise 81 floors. Credit: Al Habtoor Group.

The China Railway 18th Bureau Group has been appointed by the Al Habtoor Group as the main contractor for the construction of Dubai’s Al Habtoor Tower.

Being built in Al Habtoor City, the Al Habtoor Tower is claimed to become the largest residential building in the world. When complete, it will offer luxurious living facilities with a total of 1,701 residential units.

This landmark development aims to redefine luxury living in Dubai and further contribute to the city’s iconic skyline.

The tower will span a built-up area of 3,517,313ft² and will consist of 81 floors, including seven podium levels and 73 above-ground levels.

The project involves the use of non-conventional methods and pioneering techniques to help the construction process.

Contractors will use heavy equipment and employ a top-down construction method to reutilise and reuse the existing structure.

Al Habtoor Group’s founding chair Khalaf Ahmad al-Habtoor said: “This is a project of many challenging firsts, following a structural system used for the first time in Dubai and validated by a detailed engineering peer review from world-renown[ed] experts; Structural San Francisco, Imperial College London and Terrasol Paris. We are choosing to save the current structure instead of demolishing it and building afresh at a lower cost, which would have meant more than 3,000 trucks of wasted concrete and sand.

“That is why we have opted for the innovative sustainable approach, using a top-down construction method whereby we have employed very heavy equipment from Bauer (the piling contractors), ranging from 60 to 100 tonnes each, to manoeuvre on top of the current building, reutilising, and reusing the existing structure.

“Once completed, our carbon footprint will be less than half of any similar construction [project], where building one metre squared of equivalent projects is usually one tonne of CO₂, using our method, our CO₂ footprint will be less than 0.5 tonnes per square metre.

“Environmental experts will follow the Al Habtoor Tower construction journey closely as we work towards achieving Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Platinum certification (Leed) from the highest authority in green building rating systems worldwide.”