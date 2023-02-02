Groundbreaking of the Chemours STEM Hub at Eastside Charter School. Credit: The Chemours Company, EastSide Charter School via Business Wire.

US-based chemistry company Chemours and Delaware-based EastSide Charter School have broken ground on a new community STEM facility at EastSide Charter School.

This new facility, called as Chemours STEM Hub at EastSide Charter School, will serve as a hub for Wilmington residents to access science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and other development opportunities.

The project has in part received a $4m grant from Chemours in 2021 via its ChemFEST school partnership programme.

The 24,000ft² facility in Delaware will provide public learning spaces and enhance access for children from more backgrounds to STEM.

Chemours CEO and president Mark Newman said: “Shaping the world’s future through the power of our chemistry requires great innovators and problem solvers from all backgrounds. And ensuring we have a robust pipeline of future STEM talent requires strategic investments to nurture students and members of communities who have been underserved, under-resourced, and often overlooked.

“Our ChemFEST school partnership program provides greater access and support so students can grow, explore, and achieve their dreams. We’re excited to take another step closer to opening the doors on the Chemours STEM Hub at EastSide Charter School.”

In addition to housing ESCS APEX (Middle School Honors) and STEM programmes, the Chemours STEM Hub will feature a maker’s space, and offer 3D printing, engineering, and other STEM-related activities.

Since it will serve as a community centre after school, on weekends, and throughout the summer, the hub’s impacts are expected to last much beyond the school day, claimed Chemours.

Among the out-of-school programming to be provided include mentoring, robotics, coding, chemistry, biology, renewable energy, and Science Olympiad contests.

EastSide Charter School CEO Aaron Bass said: “We are stronger and better when we work together. And in a state with an impressive amount of STEM career opportunities, we do not have community spaces to prepare our citizens for these opportunities.

“The new Chemours STEM Hub at EastSide Charter School will allow students to receive world-class instruction from titans in the STEM field and gain skills that can improve their lives. Additionally, parents will have the opportunity to gain job skills and interview with STEM-focused businesses. The Chemours STEM Hub will be where community members, corporations, and educators can unite to transform our state.”

The Chemours STEM Hub at ESCS is scheduled for completion by the beginning of the 2024–2025 academic year.