Image: The project will include multi-family apartments, town homes, and single-family homes Credit: 영훈 박 from Pixabay.

Chartwell Residential has broken ground on a 40-acre residential community project in Gallatin, Tennessee.

Franklin Construction Group, Chartwell’s in-house construction firm, is providing the construction services for the project.

The project, named Chartwell Commons at Green Lea, will feature 528 housing properties.

It will include multi-family apartments, town homes, and single-family homes in one upscale development while providing a neighbourhood setting.

Chartwell Commons at Green Lea will provide 414 multi-family, three-story units in 32 buildings with 138 attached garages.

The 65 townhouse units spread across ten buildings will come with central units with covered carports and corner unit garages.

The 49 single-family units will feature covered back decks and front porches.

The house sizes will range from 1,700 to 2,500ft2 for single-storey and two-storey homes with attached two-car garages.

Furthermore, all the homes will come with upgraded appliances.

Chartwell Commons at Green Lea will provide rental housing options for first-time home seekers, empty nesters, as well as renters.

Offering a neighbourhood setting, the project will feature pedestrian sidewalks, lush landscaping design, and decorative lamp posts.

The primary leasing and community centre will have an interior lounge space, a fitness centre, and a covered patio with a fireplace overlooking a pool.

A secondary community building will provide an interior lounge space for tenant gatherings/party events, a large pool with a splash pad, an exterior lounge and game zones, and a pool next to fire pit.

Furthermore, Chartwell Commons at Green Lea will also boast of a dog park and upgraded playgrounds.

The pre-leasing will begin in July this year and will be available for viewing from August this year.

Chartwell Residential development manager Stephen Walsh said: “Chartwell Residential is at the forefront of revitalizing existing real estate while creating the next generation of rental communities in Middle Tennessee. We are meeting the urgent need for new and improved choices with Build-for-Rent communities, a departure from traditional multi-family communities.

“Chartwell’s decades-long history of developing residential properties in and around Nashville gives us a unique insight into the Middle Tennessee housing market, allowing us to better understand the local community’s real estate needs and successfully deliver upon them.”