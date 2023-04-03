Woodco Machinery sells, rents and supports Volvo Construction Equipment. Credit: Khusen Rustamov / Pixabay.

Construction equipment supplier Chadwick BaRoss (CBR) has expanded its partnership with Volvo Construction Equipment (CE) with an asset acquisition from building material supplier Woodco Machinery.

CBR will purchase certain assets of Woodco as part of the deal, which went into effect on the first of April.

Volvo CE North America Region president Stephen Roy said: “Volvo looks forward to growing our relationship with Chadwick-BaRoss.

“They offer an exceptional experience, presence and customer service, and I know that their strong performance will continue in their newly expanded territory.”

The transaction will make CBR the sole dealer for Volvo Construction Equipment in two regions, namely Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed by the companies.

CBR president Jim Maxwell said: “We are excited to be able to conclude this deal with Woodco, as it will help us to better serve the needs of our customers in Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

“The Volvo partnership is one that is important to us and being able to expand CBR’s brand with a Volvo footprint into new areas of New England aligns with our goal to streamline our product offerings and expand our ability to provide world-class service and equipment to a wider base of customers, particularly with such a respected brand as Volvo.”