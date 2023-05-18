Initial testing of the low-carbon cementitious material will take place in ten of Cemex’s production plants next month. Credit: Jace & Afsoon via Unsplash.

European companies Cemex and Ecocem have entered a new partnership to research, develop and explore the use of lower-carbon products in concrete production.

The collaboration will go into effect next month and the partners will initially test lower-carbon cementitious material in Cemex’s ten ready-mix production plants in France.

Ecocem founder and managing director Donal O’Riain said: “Cemex has been a key partner for Ecocem since the inception of our business in France. Combining our strengths has huge potential to make considerable progress in supplying lower-carbon cementitious material for use in lower-carbon concrete.

“We are firmly committed to this partnership starting in France. It is only through working together we will make the progress needed to achieve decarbonisation targets.”

The two companies have plans to trial extend lower-carbon cement solutions in France and the broader region.

The extended partnership with Ecocem is part of Cemex’s climate action strategy, Future in Action.

It is also in agreement with Cemex’s aim to achieve a 55% decrease in carbon-dioxide emissions in its European operations by 2030 and its goal to become a net-zero business by 2050.

Cemex Western Europe Materials vice-president Michel Andre said: “The validation of our global goal through the Science Based Targets initiative for alignment under their 1.5°C scenario, the most ambitious pathway defined for the industry, further underlines our commitment to more sustainable operations, products and solutions.”

Ecocem is based in Dublin and supplies reduced-carbon cement. The company uses low-carbon alternatives and significantly reduces the amount of clinker to make cement.