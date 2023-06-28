The centre is set to be complete in early 2025. Credit: Arkkitehtitoimisto ALA/Caverion/Cision.

Finland-based technical solutions provider Caverion has been selected to support Oulun Energia’s new smart energy centre in Oulu, Finland.

The energy centre is being built for Nokia’s new campus in Oulu and will provide the clean cooling energy required for its operations.

Any waste heat generated by the ‘smart refrigeration system’ will be reused in Energia’s district heating network.

Oulun Energia’s Energy Services business director Tommi Kantola said: “The energy centre is a concrete demonstration of a modern, energy-wise innovation made possible through the close cooperation of Caverion and Oulun Energia.

“The size of the project is significant for both parties, further strengthening the already fruitful cooperation between the two companies.”

Caverion will deliver the refrigeration system, as well as provide energy system automation, remote management, and technical maintenance services.

The company’s involvement in the project starts in mid-2023, with the refrigeration system ready for production by the end of 2024.

Caverion’s head of its Finland division Ville Tamminen said: “We want to be part of the energy transition and produce solutions enabling the green change.

“This energy centre is a technological pioneer for modern, zero-emission cooling and heating plants.

“We believe that carbon dioxide will play an important role as a technology for future high-capacity energy centres. We are very pleased to be working together with Oulun Energia.”

The energy centre is expected to be completed in its entirety in early 2025.