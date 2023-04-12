The cargo ramp expansion project is anticipated to cost $13.3m. Credit: Dominic Wunderlich via Pixabay.

The Capital Region International Airport (LAN) in Michigan, US, has broken ground on the cargo ramp expansion project.

This project will involve the expansion of the existing cargo ramp to facilitate current and future cargo operations at the airport.

The project was announced in March 2022, after LAN secured more than $8m in financing from the US Federal Budget Bill for the 2023 fiscal year.

It will be funded through a collaboration that includes federal and state allocations, airport infrastructure grant funds, as well as airport improvement programme (AIP) funds.

LAN president and CEO Nicole Noll-Williams said: “The cargo ramp expansion project will allow us to expand our cargo operations at the airport and give us the ability to better accommodate current demand and future growth, as well as diversify our revenues.

“This project could not have been done without the support of our local, state and federal partners and we want to thank them for their continued support.”

The ramp expansion project is anticipated to cost $13.3m and be completed later this year. This project is estimated to add nearly 63% additional cargo ramp space, which is expected to be helpful, especially during Q1 and Q4.

The project is also anticipated to create many short-term and long-term jobs.