Cannon Artes, an engineering and construction company of Cannon Group, has received a $31m contract from the Suez Oil Processing Company (SOPC) to construct a desalination and demineralisation plant in Egypt.

This plant is a part of the modernisation work undertaken by SOPC of the Suez Refinery.

Cannon Artes offers customised water and wastewater treatment plants for the energy sector.

This plant is expected to become operational by the end of 2024, reported Zawya.

Set up in 1921, this SOPC refinery is situated at the entrance of the Suez Canal and near the city of Suez.

This refinery comes with a capacity of 3 million tonnes annually or 68,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD).

SOPC received a €200m loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to achieve sustainability via energy efficiency and reduced environmental impact.

According to the turnkey contract, Cannon Artes will be responsible for designing, engineering, construction, manufacturing, delivering, commissioning, and starting up of the integrated water treatment plant.

Cannon Artes CEO Pasquale Punzo said: “The scope of this major project provides our team with unique engineering challenges and calls upon our vast expertise, technology, and know-how to realise this milestone facility for the Suez Oil Processing Company.”

The plant will treat water fed from the Red Sea into demineralised water to feed high-pressure steam boilers as well as low-salinity water for cooling towers.

The delivery of the plant is expected in Q1 2024.

The plant will have an overall footprint of a football stadium with a total capacity of 30,000m³ per day.