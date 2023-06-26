The council is intending to build on 25.5ha of land for the project. Credit: Calderdale Council.

Calderdale Council is searching for a developer to collaborate on the development of a major regeneration project in Clifton, England.

The council has already launched a tender, taking a step forward in realising the proposed Clifton Business Park. The tender launch follows after the council failed to secure bids for the government’s Levelling Up Fund grants.

The council intends to develop 25.5ha of land in Clifton for the delivery of this commercial unit.

The project has received planning permission to build 570,000ft² of business, general industrial, distribution, and storage floor space. It has the potential to generate approximately 1,300 jobs in Calderdale and the county of West Yorkshire.

Calderdale Council’s councillor and council leader Jane Scullion said: “The proposed Clifton Business Park – a major regeneration project – aims to do just that. It’s an example of our ambition for Calderdale, and our aim to make things happen in line with our Vision 2024 for Calderdale and the Local Plan.

“The site has the potential to create 1,300 high-quality new jobs for Calderdale and West Yorkshire, attract significant investment and new businesses into Brighouse, support our inclusive economic recovery through sustainable development, and add to local climate action through new walking and cycling routes, trees, and plants.”

Once the developer is selected and a joint venture is established, both it and the council will team up to finance and manage the project’s design, planning, construction, and marketing.