Cape House is expected to be completed at the start of next year. Credit: Caddick.

Caddick Construction Group has obtained planning permission to redevelop Cape House at Wakefield 41 Business Park, West Yorkshire, UK.

The property will become Caddick’s new headquarters after its completion next year.

Construction on the new office will begin soon, with renovations planned to reuse and update the two-storey building, expanding its size from 11,000ft² to 15,000ft².

The office will have a new two-storey, glazed front extension with a double-height atrium reception and café.

The building will also feature break-out areas, conference spaces, and an open-plan office space.

The work will incorporate several techniques to improve sustainability in both the design and operation of the facility. Renewable energy technology such as photovoltaic panels and electric vehicle charging stations will be implemented.

The current building superstructure will be dismantled back to its steel frame and rebuilt with new building fabric, windows, and mechanical and electrical installations as part of the plan.

Caddick’s managing director Paul Dodsworth said: “We are growing as a business; our team is expanding; we’re extending our geographical presence and our project portfolio is growing in all of our core sectors.

“It’s the perfect time for us to invest in our new headquarters, which will give us a well-connected, modern and energised office from which we’ll continue to thrive.

“It’s also vitally important that we create a head office that will help attract and retain staff going forward.”

Cape House is set to be completed in early 2024, when it will house 130 employees. The company intends to remain in its current location in the area of Knottingley.

Leeds-based architect and planning business DLA Architecture has designed the property.

DLA director Jason Clarke said: “DLA are delighted to support the Caddick Group in achieving planning consent to redevelop Cape House for its new HQ [headquarters].

“This collaboration further strengthens our long and illustrious relationship with the group and we feel privileged to have been entrusted to design new state-of-the-art premises to align with their business aspirations and expansion plans.”