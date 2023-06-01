Builder Prime hopes this investment will contribute to it creating a singular, user-friendly software package that can be used by specialist trade contractors. Credit: Sigmund via Unsplash.

Cloud-based software designed for home improvement contractors Builder Prime has raised Series A funding to help support its growth.

The financing round was led by Blueprint Equity and saw participation from existing investor TinySeed.

The funding will be used to improve the software’s functionality and enhance client support.

Blueprint Equity managing partner Sheldon Lewis will join the board of directors involved in the investment process.

Lewis said: “Specialised home improvement contractors make up a significant portion of the residential construction industry, but have been underserved by incumbent software solutions.

“After speaking with customers, it became evident that Builder Prime is serving a market absent of modern software. We are thrilled to partner with Builder Prime and continue providing provide best-in-class software to speciality trade contractors.”

The investment will support Builder Prime’s goal to offer a single, user-friendly platform with all the essential features needed for speciality trade contractors.

It will also eliminate the need for multiple expensive solutions.

Builder Prime CEO and founder Jonathan Weinberg said: “From our first conversation, I was impressed with Blueprint’s depth of industry knowledge. I’m excited to leverage Blueprint’s go-to-market expertise as we invest in product development and expand our world-class customer support team.”

Builder Prime offers features such as building estimations and project management services.

The platform helps to create and implement professionally designed proposals, easily manage tasks and schedules for employees and subcontractors, streamline invoice processes and more.