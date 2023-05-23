The development will include an area of 5,000m² that will include retail and food and beverage venues. Credit: DMCC.

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has selected architects Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG) for the second phase of DMCC’s Uptown Dubai development project.

The deal was signed by DMCC executive chair and CEO Ahmed Bin Sulayem alongside BSBG representatives.

BSBG managing partner Alistair McMillan said: “DMCC’s Uptown Dubai District has become one of Dubai’s most dynamic mixed-use developments, and with our combined design and technical expertise, BSBG is well-positioned to support DMCC in realising its vision for a benchmark mixed-use development of the future.”

BSBG will serve as the lead consultant and deliver the design and construction of two commercial towers within Uptown Dubai.

The Uptown Dubai masterplan development in the United Arab Emirates features the iconic 81-storey Uptown Tower, which has already achieved full preleasing for its office units.

The towers include buildings that are 21-to-28 storeys high, covering an area of commercial space measuring 67,500m².

It includes an area of 5,000m² designed for retail and food and beverage venues.

Bin Sulayem said: “Spanning a total of 5.8 million ft², Uptown Dubai will redefine premium mixed-use communities.

“Through this partnership with BSBG – a global leader in delivering projects of this scale – we are one sizeable step closer to this vision. These two towers will be a strong addition to our ever-growing district, helping us meet the high levels of FDI [foreign direct investment] we continue to attract with a premium commercial offering.”

The completion of the 22 floors of office units in the tower is expected in June this year.