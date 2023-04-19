Work on Met Tower is expected to start later this year. Credit: ©Bruntwood SciTech.

UK-based property provider Bruntwood SciTech has released detailed plans for the redevelopment of Met Tower in Glasgow, Scotland.

The plan is to transform Met Tower into a new technological and digital hub in the heart of Glasgow’s city centre and Glasgow City Innovation District.

It includes the renovation of the existing Grade B-listed structure after a ten-year vacancy period.

Involving a £60m investment, the project will include the renovation of the City of Glasgow College building, as well as the development of a new second adjacent tower.

The new 95,000ft² ten-storey tower will open in 2026. It will be constructed based on a net-zero carbon target.

The redevelopment will see the current 110,000ft² 14-storey tower offering serviced offices and 8,000ft² in leased office space, which will be available from mid-2025.

The leased office space will offer amenities such as meeting rooms, a 16-person boardroom, a multi-faith room, a wellness and treatment room, a flexible breakout area, and a grab-and-go cafe.

Connected by a double-height atrium, the two towers will provide more than 200,000ft² of serviced and leased office space, which will accelerate the development of the city’s tech sector.

Plans are also in place to retain and convert Met Tower’s ‘upside-down boat’ roof structure into a 60-person lounge and event space.

The project seeks to attain BREEAM Excellent status, a NABERS five-star rating, and an EPC A rating.

Bruntwood SciTech property director Pete Crowther said: “We’re delighted to reach this milestone and unveil our vision for Met Tower and the new building, where there will be world-class spaces available for all sizes of tech and digital business, whether you’re a start-up or a global household name, all with the same access to a host of standout facilities and amenities.”

Enabling operations at the site have already begun while work on Met Tower is expected to start later this year, pending planning.

Cooper Cromar, Savills, Ryden, Woolgar Hunter, Atelier Ten, and Thomas & Adamson are part of the local team working with Bruntwood on the project.