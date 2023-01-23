The manufacturing plant marks a significant development in the company’s marine strategy. Credit: Ivan Ragozin / Unsplash.

BRP has announced its plans to commence the construction of an additional boat manufacturing facility in Chihuahua City, Mexico.

This marks a significant development in the company’s marine strategy.

BRP plans to improve its production capacity and capabilities with this project to fulfil the demand for its marine products and support its expansion.

BRP is a Canadian company that makes snowmobiles, motorbikes, ATVs, side-by-sides, and personal watercraft.

In addition to the 2,500 current roles in BRP’s Marine Group, the new production facility would create up to 1,300 additional jobs and marks a capital expenditure of C$220m ($164.49m).

By early 2025, the company plans to launch production.

This new facility will complement the Marine Group’s existing production sites in Lansing, Michigan, St. Peter, Minnesota, Sturtevant, Spruce Pine, North Carolina, US; and Coomera, Queensland, Australia, while optimising the company’s worldwide manufacturing footprint for the Manitou pontoons and the Alumacraft boats.

BRP Marine Group president Karim Donnez said: “In light of our recent product launches that are revolutionising the boating experience, including the industry award-winning Manitou pontoon, we want to position the business for success to meet consumer demand for our products, be more efficient, and drive market share gains.

“Our relentless focus on innovation and steady growth in the Marine category make this additional capacity necessary to launch game-changing boating experiences and achieve our Marine business strategy for 2025.”