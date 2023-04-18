Mott MacDonald will offer front-end engineering design services. Credit: Jason Blackeye on Unsplash.

Nature-based carbon dioxide removal (CDR) company Brilliant Planet has partnered with the Mott MacDonald Group to construct its CDR facility in Morocco.

The demonstration facility is located in Akhfennir and will cover 30 hectares.

Brilliant Planet engineering director Mert Yesugey said: “We are currently developing the largest algae production facility in the world (by volume) which will be commissioned in 2024.

“Together with our partners, we are creating innovative engineering designs that reduce energy demand and environmental footprint throughout the asset lifecycle.”

Mott MacDonald will be responsible for the design and construction of this project.

It will offer front-end engineering design services across a range of disciplines for this demonstration plant.

Mott MacDonald account leader Mark Dives said: “Negative emissions technologies have an important role to play in limiting global warming and combat the effects of climate change. Brilliant Planet’s method of using marine microalgae to capture and sequester CO₂ offers a promising and highly scalable pathway.

“We are delighted to support Brilliant Planet’s vision during a time where we are extensively focussing on nature-based solutions for reducing carbon emissions and driving climate change mitigation.”

Mott MacDonald and Brilliant Planet will work together on the site development when construction starts later this year.