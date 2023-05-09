The plans were initially announced in 2014, but now are expected to be completed by 2024. Credit: Biddle Real Estate Ventures via PRNewswire.

Biddle Real Estate Ventures (BREV) has begun the construction of the $24m Virginia Railway Express (VRE) Station garage at Potomac Shores in Prince William County, Virginia, US.

The ceremony was joined by members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors (BOCS), officials of VRE and the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA).

BREV has been appointed as Potomac Shores’ master developer for the initiative.

The Potomac Shores VRE Station and garage plans were initially announced in 2014.

However, the initial designs and planning had to be stopped given that the nearby Third Track Project affected the station layout.

Later on, an initiative to offer different tracks for passenger and freight services showed the need to redesign the project entirely.

BOCS chair Ann Wheeler said: “Our county has worked closely with stakeholders including the VRE, CSX, and the VPRA along with the developer of Potomac Shores to push this project forward.

“We’re confident that these organisations are working together cooperatively towards a result that will benefit the entire Prince William County community.”

The VRE Board gave authorisation for the operating agreement for the Potomac Shores Station in July 2021.

Now, work has commenced on the garage portion of the project.

Potomac District supervisor Andrea Bailey said: “This is a crucial step forward, and we’re pleased to say work is actually underway on the first phase of this project. This project will be an added value to the residents of Prince William County.



“Furthermore, it is an investment into our economic development initiatives and transportation goals for the neighbours in Potomac Shores, the county, and the region.”

BREV managing member Peter Chavkin said: “We’re grateful for the continued support and leadership of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors as we work towards fulfilling the goal of a VRE Station here at Potomac Shores.

“BREV is pushing forward by investing our resources into every aspect of the project under our control, and working closely with the VRE, CSX, and VPRA along with the County.”

The project costs are being undertaken by the Potomac Shores developer via earlier issued bonds and through the contribution of land.

So far, the development team has spent over $5m for a series of designs and redesigns of the VRE Station and garage.

Recently, BREV agreed to donate trackside land to VPRA, pending the latter’s further acquisition of CSX-owned land, which is expected in December this year.

The land transfers are expected to allow the station’s construction to commence in 2024.

Designed by Washington DC-based Core Architecture, the VRE Station Garage’s construction was awarded to LF Jennings, based in Falls Church, Virginia.

The four-level, 166,000ft² garage will feature almost 400 parking spaces.