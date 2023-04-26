A rendering of Vitrum building. Credit: Breakthrough Properties/PRNewswire.

Real estate development company Breakthrough Properties has revealed plans for the development of Vitrium, a 132,588ft² research and development laboratory building.

Located inside St John’s Innovation Park in Cambridge, the site covers 1.8 acres.

Breakthrough has worked with architectural firm Henning Larsen to design the five-storey building. It supports flexibility and adaptability for a variety of scientific works.

With an aim to support biodiversity and the natural environment, the building design will integrate the natural green areas of St John’s Innovation Park into the building’s foyer and entry plaza.

Vitrum features a co-working area, event space, and coffee facilities.

With electric heating and cooling systems, the building has been designed to function without the use of fossil fuels.

It will also provide more than 102 parking spots, on-site charging facilities for electric cars, and areas for parking bicycles.

Vitrum’s proposed plans represent Breakthrough’s effort to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and offer healthy workspaces.

The company aims to achieve BREEAM Excellent certification for each of its European projects.

This project aims to achieve net-zero in both construction and operation, as well as WELL Platinum, WiredScore, and ActiveScore accreditations.

Breakthrough Properties chief investment officer Daniel D’Orazi said: “Vitrum by Breakthrough will further enhance the vitality of the local Cambridge market by offering an innovative and collaborative scientific environment for companies to advance life-changing research.

“The development will appeal to R&D companies across the industry spectrum looking to establish a presence in the North Cambridge cluster where there is limited availability of purpose-built, Class A lab space.”

Construction is set to start next year and is expected to complete in 2026.