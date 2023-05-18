The crucial parts of the scheme include motorway infrastructure and landscaping, and improvements to the public space among others. Credit: Maria Wan via Shutterstock.

The City of Bradford’s Metropolitan District Council in the UK has signed a pre-development agreement to work with the English Cities Fund (ECF) to deliver a city-village of 1,000 homes in the city.

ECF is a joint venture between regeneration specialist Muse Developments, investment major Legal & General and the UK Government’s housing agency, Homes England.

This agreement will see the commencement of detailed preparation work to deliver the development of the scheme, reported Telegraph and Argus.

The partners will now work on the important aspects of delivery, funding and phasing of the city-village.

The scheme will include the redevelopment of the former Kirkgate and Oastler Markets area of Bradford and the construction of up to 1,000 flats in low-rise blocks, reported The Construction Index.

The most important aspects of the scheme will be to include highway infrastructure and landscaping, improvements to the public space and the creation of a green, sustainable area.

ECF development director Simon Dew was quoted by the Construction Enquirer as saying: “All three joint venture partners are currently investing in Bradford and have come together to unlock the creation of the new city-village community, which will provide fantastic opportunities for economic and social growth.”

Bradford Council’s executive member for Regeneration, Planning and Transport Alex Ross-Shaw said: “This is a very significant announcement for us, demonstrating the momentum and power of public-private partnership to invest in one of the most vital cities in England.

“With Bradford Live, One City Park and Darley Street Market opening in 2024 it is right we look to the medium term for the next phase of renewal of the city. The confidence of Legal & General, Muse Places and Homes England just shows the progress we are making we welcome this collaboration with English Cities Fund.”