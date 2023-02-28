Bluegreen Vacations officials breaking ground on Mill Springs Lodge Resort. Credit: Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation / Business Wire.

Florida-based vacation ownership company Bluegreen Vacations has broken ground on the Mill Springs Lodge Resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, US.

The new lodge-style resort is anticipated to open next year.

Mill Springs Lodge Resort’s architecture and interior designs will draw inspiration from the nearby Smoky Mountains.

The property will feature 67 guest rooms, including three-bedroom presidential suites, two-bedroom units and studio-style rooms with cabinetry, kitchen appliances, decorative lighting, and other facilities.

Bluegreen Vacations chief sales and marketing officer Dusty Tonkin said: “This region continues to be a popular destination among Bluegreen’s owners, and we are very excited to introduce them to this beautifully designed resort.

“The planned design of the accommodations, along with the amenities such as the spa, is a direct response to the increasing expectations of our owners. We believe that once completed, Mill Springs Lodge will be added to the list of ‘must-visit’ resorts.

“Bluegreen continues to focus on providing our owners with opportunities to enjoy memorable vacations with their loved ones. This includes identifying the right opportunities to expand our footprint with new resorts so that more people can experience the power of vacation.”

Mill Springs Lodge is one of the three new developments being added to the portfolio of Bluegreen, which already has 43 club resorts in the US.

Bluegreen recently acquired the Panama City Beach Resort and Spa in Florida, which has been rebranded to Bluegreen at Bayside Resort and Spa, in addition to 46 units at the Streamside at Vail resort enclave in Vail, Colorado.