Westpark Logistics Centre is situated close to Union Pacific’s Intermodal Rail Hub. Credit: Dicklyon/commons.wikimedia.org.

US-based private investment firm Blue Road Investments has started the construction of third phase master-planned Class A industrial park in Westpark Logistics Centre.

The third phase of this project features the construction of Westpark Buildings 3 and 4.

The Building 3, covering an area of 425,368ft2, will be a cross-dock facility and Building 4 is spread across 220,895ft2 and will be a rear-load facility.

Located in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, buildings three and four will include state-of-the-art functionality with clear heights of 36ft and 32ft respectively, 185ft truck courts, and ample dock doors.

Westpark Logistics Centre is a 166-acre industrial park located in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, US.

It is situated close to Santa Teresa Port of Entry – Mexico Border and offers easy access to Dona Ana County International Jetport, and Union Pacific’s Intermodal Rail Hub.

Blue Road Investments co-managing partner Jeff Hackmeyer said: “We are thrilled to begin construction on our third phase in Westpark.

“Driven by an increased focus on bringing supply-chains back to North America, we continue to see a growing number of companies establishing a presence in the Borderplex region. This project should continue to help supply the much-needed Class A product to the market.”

The phase three marketing of Blue Road is being represented by the regional office of CBRE.

The project is expected for completion in January 2024. Once complete, Blue Road’s total square footage in Westpark will increase to more than 1.3 million ft2.

In February last year, Blue Road broke ground on Phase II of the master planned industrial park.