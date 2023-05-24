The community is named after the region of Andalusia in Spain. Credit: Kylie Lugo via Unsplash.

United Arab Emirates-based real estate development company Bloom Holding has launched the third phase of its integrated residential community, Bloom Living, in Abu Dhabi.

This new phase is known as Casares, which is named after a historic village in Andalusia, Spain.

The community features two-to-three-bedroom townhouses, which cover an area ranging from 120m² to 171m².

Prices for these townhouses start at Dh1.6m, with a flexible payment plan option.

The community also features a large lake alongside designated trails for walking, running, and cycling, as well as amphitheatres and plazas for leisure activities and gatherings.

Residents of Casares will have access to amenities within the community such as interconnected parks, a clubhouse containing pools and recreational facilities, a wellness centre, and a town centre with retail and dining options.

The community aims to create a superior living experience that fosters connections among residents of different ages, cultures, and backgrounds.

Inspired by Mediterranean and Spanish architecture, Bloom Living covers an area of approximately two million square metres.

It has been designated as an investment zone that comprises more than 4,500 homes, including villas, townhouses, and apartments.

Bloom Holding CEO Carlos Wakim said: “We are confident that Bloom Living will become a highly sought-after lifestyle destination due to its extremely attractive living options, functional layouts, and impressive community offering. The remarkable success of the previous phases is testament to the strength of interest in Bloom Living and we are sure that the launch of Casares will be equally successful.

“We are deeply committed to developing homes to the highest standards of quality, with the finest finishings that are synonymous with the Bloom brand. With Bloom Living’s prime location and extensive amenities, we anticipate very strong demand from investors and homeowners alike following the launch of Casares.

“Additionally, we have a range of residential products in the pipeline that we plan to launch this year in line with our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of this fast-growing market.”

Construction works are scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2026.