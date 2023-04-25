Construction is expected to start shortly and is expected to complete by October 2026. Credit: US Military/commons.wikimedia.org.

Black Construction Corporation unit Black Micro has received a firm-fixed-price contract for the Tinian International Airport project.

Tinian International Airport is a public airport on Tinian Island in the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI).

Black Micro is also a Guam-based subsidiary of civil, building and speciality construction company Tutor Perini.

A part of the Asia Pacific Stability Initiative, the $222m project features the construction of a cargo pad with expansion for a taxiway, fuel tanks with a pipeline and hydrant system, Phase I roadways for the development of the airfield, and a maintenance support centre at the airport.

The contract has three unexercised options, which will bring the total contract value to $225.7m if exercised. It was competitively procured with one proposal received.

The US Air Force is obligating $221.7m at the time of award and will use fiscal 2019 military construction funds to cover the amount.

The US Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific is serving as the contracting activity.

The value of the contract will be shown in the backlog for the company’s second quarter this year.

Construction is expected to start shortly and complete by October 2026.

Tutor Perini provides a wide range of general contracting and design-build services to commercial and public clients worldwide.