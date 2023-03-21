176 Lincoln in Boston and along Interstate 90. Credit: Berkeley Investments / Business Wire.

Boston-based Berkeley Investments has announced that its life science project in Boston has been approved and plans to break ground next year, with its completion scheduled for 2028.

The mixed-use development will feature a lab and a research and development (R&D) space, as well as offices and residential units.

To be located along Interstate 90, the development will have easy access to downtown Boston and Harvard Square in Cambridge.

176 Lincoln is situated in Boston’s Allston section which acts as a gateway to the city from the western suburbs.

Berkeley Investments president Young Park said: “With its location adjacent to Harvard’s growing Allston campus and its introduction of state-of-the-art Class A lab space, 176 Lincoln will be an important addition to the rapidly growing life science, medical, academic research, and corporate corridor stretching through Boston and into Cambridge.

“176 Lincoln will create a brand-new innovation cluster in Boston that will draw together scientists, researchers, innovators, artists, and residents in a beautifully landscaped setting, steps away from public transit, ten minutes from Logan International Airport, and with easy access to and high visibility from I-90.”

CBT, a Boston-based architecture firm, has designed the project, which will be built on a five-acre land.

The project will feature an innovation village, integrating workplaces for research with homes to cater to the region’s increasing population.

176 Lincoln project will also have two main commercial buildings, including 720,000ft² of lab, R&D, and office space.

Furthermore, the project will consist of 252 apartment units with ten live or work units for artists. Charles River public parks, trails, and other outdoor amenities will be within walking distance for residents.

Berkeley development senior vice-president Morgan Pierson said: “176 Lincoln is on track to become a crucial driver in the accelerating growth of life science and R&D industries in the Western quadrant of Boston along the Charles River, an area that already features Boston Landing, the world headquarters of New Balance and the first SmartLabs in Boston, along with the rapid growth of the life science cluster in Watertown.

“The long-term economic and development potential of this area, starting with 176 Lincoln as its gateway, could well equal the transformative emergence of the Seaport District in Boston over the last ten years, or in some aspects, the Hudson Yards development on the West Side of Manhattan.”

The project will include LEED Gold-certified buildings and a 100% electrical residential building, which will lead to a 90% reduction in fossil fuel use.