The centre will be constructed with the help of a $250m investment. Credit: Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock.

Digital solutions provider Benya Group has signed a memorandum of understanding with Khazna Data Centers to construct a 25MW hyper-scale data centre in Egypt, reported Zawya.

Khazna is a UAE-based wholesale data centre provider.

The data centre will be built at Maadi Technology Park with an investment of $250m.

This plan was revealed by the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI).

Claimed to be the first of its kind in Egypt with regard to capacity and area, the data centre project will be constructed on a 40,000m² area.

It is expected to cover the business of large-scale data centres in the country, as well as the Middle East and North Africa region.

According to GAFI CEO Hossam Heiba, the project falls within the framework of Egypt’s plan to localise information technology and data centre industries as part of the ongoing development in the country’s infrastructure sector.

Benya’s chair and CEO Ahmed Mekky said that this agreement will also bolster Benya Group’s access to the hyperscale data centre construction industry.